World Mental Health Day 2020 Quotes, Slogans, And Posters to Wish Loved Ones

World Mental Health Day 2020 is observed on October 10 every year. The theme for this year is Mental Health for All: Greater Investment – Greater Access. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has experienced a considerable change in their lifestyle. The past few months have brought various challenges for healthcare workers, students, teachers, and those in poverty. Moreover, people with mental health conditions have faced even higher social isolation than before.

World Mental Health Day 2020 helps to raise awareness through various campaigns and events by government and private organizations. So, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, we have compiled some of the best quotes, slogans, and posters to wish your near and dear ones that you must check out. Read on:

World Mental Health Day quotes, slogans, and posters

“It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind.”

Everybody knows there is no such thing as normal. There is no black-and-white definition of normal. Normal is subjective. There’s only a messy, inconsistent, silly, hopeful version of how we feel most at home in our lives.

📢Tomorrow is #WorldMentalHealthDay 💚This year's theme is 'mental health for all'🌎



❓What does World Mental Health Day mean to you?



👉Find out ways to get involved here: https://t.co/C0Wi8Dh1tS pic.twitter.com/dwphcL00T1 — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) October 9, 2020

“Mental health is an important topic and should be discussed more frequently. It’s not “attention-seeking.”

“Unfortunately, we force people to break the law in order to get any kind of mental health treatment.”

From our member Karen to everyone for World Mental Health Day Sat 10th October 2020 pic.twitter.com/vxrZD2vKSp — Phil kelly (@Philkel69852257) October 9, 2020

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, and more unashamed conversation.” “When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” - Carol Burnett

Today is #HelloYellow! 💛



Wear something yellow, post a photo on social media and donate - all to show young people that they’re not alone when struggling with their mental health.



Use #HelloYellow and tag us @YoungMindsUK - we’ll be retweeting your posts throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/tA7zY0SRf6 — YoungMinds (@YoungMindsUK) October 9, 2020

“Madness is to think of too many things in succession too fast, or of one thing too exclusively.”

“Sadness, disappointment, and severe challenge are events in life, not life itself.”

Keep going Don't Give up Look for help

Don't look for help in the wrong places

Family Friends etc can only do so much

From my own experiences of mental health it's always best to use psychiatrists psychologists and accredited counsellors #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/1VNN0aOpT4 — Daithí (@debhruin) October 9, 2020

“Mental illness is not a choice, but recovery is.”

“Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” - Roy T Bennett

Ready for tomorrow?



- MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS! pic.twitter.com/V5zLTqx9ZV — Women's Brain Proj. (@womensbrainpro) October 9, 2020

“Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality.” - Malala Yousafzai

“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - Jimmy Dean

In light of world mental health day tomorrow...don’t be to hard on yourselves. #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay 💚 pic.twitter.com/bZ6IUUFyfK — Nicole Foster (@NicoleF52413893) October 9, 2020

"Your illness is not your identity. Your chemistry is not your character." - Pastor Rick Warren

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill

Exploring what mental health means in nurture group pic.twitter.com/eQDTWjI6Sj — Ranikhet Academy (@RanikhetAcademy) October 9, 2020

"Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." - Nido Qubein Mental health needs a great deal of attention. It’s the final taboo and it needs to be faced and dealt with.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s #BreakTheStigma. MH is just as important as Physical Health. pic.twitter.com/pJis8MBaXL — Shaneez (@shaneezmitha) October 9, 2020

