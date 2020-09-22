Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pic Of Her In Jammies While 'lazing With Good Book And HomePod'

On September 20, former model Namrata Shirodkar took to her social media handle and shared a snuggly picture of her. In the post, Namrata was seen resting her face on her fist while posing for the click and sporting a casual look without makeup. On the other side, a few books including Emotional Intelligence written by Daniel Goleman and a HomePod were also captured in the frame.

Instagramming the photo, Shriodkar wrote a short caption, which read, "Nothing is better than lazing with a good book... and my HomePod !!". To complete her caption, she also added a few hashtags, such as #JammiesAllDay #WFHstories and #stayhomestaysafe. Scroll down to take a look at Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post:

Namrata Shirodkar lazing with a book

Within a couple of hours, the actor-producer's post received more than 76k likes on the photo-sharing platform from her 2M followers; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart emoticons. Amid all the praising comments, an Instagram user, who read Emotional Intelligence, wrote, "Its damn nice book" while another user asserted, "Keep reading @namratashirodkar mam . It's one of the most marvelous adventure".

A peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

The 48-year-old actor's social media feed suggests that she is an active internet user. Shirodkar has often given a sneak peek into her life via Instagram to her fans and followers. Her media feed is flooded with posts dedicated to her actor-husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara. Apart from showering love on them on social media, Namrata has extended wishes to her fans on various festive occasions, such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Independence day, among many others.

Her most recent post took the internet by storm as a candid picture of her with Mahesh stole the attention of their fans. Along with the picture, she wrote a brief caption, in which she elaborated on why the emotion of love is very important and how our very existence is governed by it. In the caption, she also revealed that their eight-year-old daughter clicked the picture.

