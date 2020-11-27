Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjunan Questions Shivani Narayanan About Her Relation With Bala

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, we saw a continuation in The Call Centre Task. For the last three days, the participants are engaged in The Call Centre Task. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, we can see that Aari Arjunan and Shivani Narayan are the next participants of The Call Centre Task.

Also read: Where Is Bigg Boss Tamil House? Read Details About Kamal Haasan's Show Location

According to the promo, Aari Arjunan calls Shivani and introduces himself. After that, he asks her about her interest in Balaji Murugadoss. He is seen questioning her about her bond towards Balaji and asks if it was love or just affection. He asks her who was the person she was spending the most time within the Bigg Boss house.

The promo has not shown Shivani’s response to Aari but only Aari's questioning session. Aari says that he was the one who told that love was blind. He further said that in Kamal sir’s episode, Bala did not dare to step forward and tell about what happened outside so he goes asked her about what happened outside.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Featured A 'fake Vs Real' Task With Facemasks; Actor Rekha Eliminated

The promo ends with Shivani Narayanan's gloomy expression to Aari's questions. Shivani can be seen as shocked. Between the promo, Balaji’s expressions can be seen in which he can be seen sarcastically applauding the moment.

Shivani Narayanan and Balaji Murugadoss -

In Bigg Boss Tamil 4, there has been seen a close relationship between Shivani Narayanan and Balaji Murugadoss many times. In the previous episodes, the duo was seen spending time together. But, in an episode earlier, Balaji was seen clarifying to Archana that his relationship with Shivani was just a simple connection and not anything else.

Also read: RJ Suchi Enters 'Bigg Boss Tamil' House, Hopes To 'shake Things Up' On The Show; Watch

Earlier, during one of the nomination tasks, Bala told Shivani that he does not have any feelings for her as assumed by the housemates and if he had or would have, he would let her know about it. In an episode earlier, Archana asked him to reveal the name that is tattoo had on his hand. Though Balaji did not reveal his tattoo, many have said that Balaji has a tattoo of his girlfriend's name.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Losliya Squashes Wedding Rumors With Canadian Businessman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.