Samantha Akkineni Shares Yet Another Gorgeous Picture Form Maldives Vacation

Samantha Akkineni has flooded her Instagram profile with ocean views and breezy pictures from her Maldivian vacation. The South star, who has been having a luxury vacation at the islands, has shared yet another picture on the photo-sharing platform today on November 27, 2020. Read along and have a look at the picture and more.

Samantha Akkineni shares another picture from Maldives

Samantha Akkineni is giving fans and followers major travel goals as she has shared a series of gorgeous snaps from her vacation at the picturesque archipelago, Maldives. Her feed is full of aesthetic shots of her, with the ocean and the greenery acting as the most amazing backgrounds. The actor has shared another post today, as she walks in the breeze. Sam is seen donning a sarong with a hat and has her hair left open.

She captioned the picture as, “Bright sunny days” followed by a sun emoji. The picture has over 93k likes in the three hours since it has been posted, and a series of comments by the actor’s fans & followers on the platform. Have a look at some of the comments here.

Samantha and husband Naga Chaitanya had flown to the Maldives to ring in the latter’s birthday on November 23. She shared a picture of Chaitanya walking around their luxe resort on his birthday and wrote, “Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni ðŸ˜Š.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever”. Samantha has shared several other pictures of her from midst the greenery and ocean on her Instagram page, here are some of them.

Celebs in Maldives

Besides Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, there are several other celebs in the Maldives, who are spending quality time with their loved ones at the holiday destination. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been honeymooning at the Maldives, and the actor has constantly filled in her fans with all the activities that she has been up to. Other Bollywood celebrities that were recently in the Maldives include Tiger Shroff, Rakulpreet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

