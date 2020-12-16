Namrata Shirodkar Shares Glimpses From Her 'veggie Farm', Fans React; See Video

On December 15, 2020, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share glimpses from her vegetable farm. The video was titled 'A Day at my Veggie Farm' where the actor shot scenes from the orchards. The post shared on her official Instagram handle was a compilation of a few of Namrata Shirodkar's videos from her farm. The actor exhibits a keen interest in the cultivation of vegetables and calls it an experience second to none. Here is the Instagram post in which Namrata is taking a stroll through her farm.

Namrata Shirodkar's Videos from her 'Veggie Farm'

Unlike most posts that showed Namrata Shirodkar's family on Instagram, this video revolved only around the vegetable farm owned by the actor. The song playing in the background is Take Me Home, Country Roads by singer John Denver. At the beginning of the video, there are two shots of the expanse of the piece of land on which the vegetables are cultivated.

The actor then walks forward and shows the species being grown on it one by one. The first crop shown in the video is rice, followed by chillies and baby tomatoes, one of which she plucks out and points the camera at. She then walks around the Bhindi patch and finally stops at the cotton fields. "Nothing like fresh veggies from the farm... Love it!" said the actor.

Reactions from the Followers

Apart from the encouraging comments from impressed fans, renowned personalities also took interest in Namrata's veggie farm. When chef Vicky Ratnani expressed the desire to cook there with the organic vegetable from the farm, the actor enthusiastically welcomed him by saying she would love him to make her a meal. Other fans seconded her on the viewpoint of having the best, fresh produce from one's farm.

Namrata replied with equal exuberance and said that it was indeed a "liberating" experience, plucking out the baby tomatoes. "I can't tell you the happiness I felt!" the actor exclaimed, expressing how elating the feel of fresh farm produce on her hands was. Fans agreed that the veggies are "very fresh and tasty to eat".

Namrata Shirodkar on the Work Front

Namrata Shirodkar's family gets the most of her time, as is evident from her Instagram pictures. Apart from that, the actor is planning to make a comeback to the film industry with her upcoming movies. As of yet, Filmibeat reports that the fans will be able to see Namrata in the movie Helloo India which is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2022.

