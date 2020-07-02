Namrata Shirodkar Shows Off Her Forearm Tattoo, Reveals It Has Her Family's Names

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her Instagram account and stated that she wants to interact with her fans. Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar are considered to be the power couple of the Telugu film industry. The couple has been married for about 15 years now. Namrata Shirodkar’s fans dropped questions for the actor which she replied to.

Namrata Shirodkar's tattoo

One of the fans requested Namrata Shirodkar to show the tattoo that she has on her forearm. Namrata has been quite shy about showing off her ink and has not given her fans a good enough look at the tattoo. However, when asked by a fan in the Instagram interaction, Namrata Shirodkar showed off a tattoo that had her husband Mahesh Babu’s name. Her tattoo also featured her children’s Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni's name on it.

Last month, Mahesh Babu interacted with his fans on Instagram. Mahesh Babu was asked if he has a crush on anybody. The actor revealed that he had a crush on someone when he was 26 years old. He further stated that he married the woman he had a crush on back then. He tagged his wife Namrata Shirodkar and stated that he had a crush on his wife.

In the same question and answer session, Mahesh Babu was asked who his best friend was. He simply tagged his wife, claiming that she was his best friend. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have acted together in the film Vasmi and the fans have loved their chemistry ever since.

Namrata Shirodkar has been in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak and has been spreading awareness about coronavirus. The mother of two has been homebound amid the lockdown and has been spending some quality time with her family. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing some of the sweetest moments from their family time with their kids Gautam Ghattamaneni, 13, and 7-year-old Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar has been urging their fans to stay home and spend time with their loved ones. During the course of the lockdown, the couple have been sharing pictures on their social media. Pictures of the actors spending their time with their kids while having a game night or just simply having a conversation have gone viral. Fans of the actors have showered the pictures with likes and positive comments.

