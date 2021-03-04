Namrata Shirodkar Thanks Designer Divya Reddy For Her Appreciation Ahead Of Women's Day

As Women's Day is inching closer, women from all walks of life are being appreciated on social media for their contribution in their respective fields. Recently, celebrity designer Divya Reddy took to her Instagram to pay an ode to Namrata Shirodkar. She has appreciated her contribution to cinema and also called Namrata to be her 'favourite muse'. Namrata also reposted Divya's appreciative post on her social media.

Namrata Shirodkar appreciated by designer Divya Reddy

In the post, Divya has mentioned Namrata's some of the major career highlights. From reminiscing her Miss India win in 1993 to lauding her role in Bride and Prejudice, Hindi remake of Jane Austen's classic novel, Divya mentioned it all. She further wrote, "@namratashirodkar you will always be my favourite muse and a friend. We are so proud of you and salute the incredible woman you are". Namrata also thanked her for her appreciative words and replied, "Thank you @iamdivyareddy. Proud of you and all the incredible women out there!"

Namrata's fans and followers also showered a lot of love on the actor. They poured in heaps of praises for her and also commented that they were extremely proud of her achievements. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Namrata is quite active on Instagram and often gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. She frequently shares pictures of her daughter Sitara Ghattamanen as well. Recently, she shared a picture of her enjoying quality family time with her daughter. In the picture, her daughter is peeking from her shoulder while Namrata is all smiles for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Family get togethers!! Making memories.. #homebound".

Namrata Shirodkar's movies

Namrata made her acting debut with the 1998 movie Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She then went on to star in Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Vaastav: The Reality, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil and Tehzeeb. She was last seen in the 2004 movie Rok Sako To Rok Lo which was Arindam Chaudhuri debut directorial debut. She also ranked sixth in the Miss Universe pageant. Namrata also represented India in the Miss Asia Pacific contest and stood as the first runner-up. She is married to south's superstar Mahesh Babu and the couple has two children.

Image courtesy- @namratashirodkar Instagram

