Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy, Seeks Blessings As She 'prepares For New Chapter'

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to embrace motherhood as she has revealed that the singer and her husband Shiladitya M are expecting their first baby together. Shreya took to Instagram and flaunted her baby bump while sharing the beautiful news. Apart from the picture, the Deewani Mastani singer penned a sweet note and expressed her excitement about starting a new chapter in life. She also sought "love and blessings".

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy

In the Instagram post, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives". Her friends from the industry were quick enough to pour in love and congratulatory messages. Singer Sophie Choudry was among the first ones to leave a comment that read, "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling". Followed by Sophie was actress Prachee Shah Pandyaa, singer Vishal Dadlani, Ashmit Patel, and many more.

The playback singer had tied the knot with long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5 in 2015. Shreya Ghoshal recently launched her latest single Angana Morey which has been sung, composed and written by her, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal. The singer has enthralled her fans with some of the best songs like Manwa Laage, Piyu Bole and Bairi Piya among others.

Over her time at home with her husband amid the coronavirus lockdown, Shreya was keeping herself busy while making new music with her brother, Soumyadeep Ghoshal. The lockdown and quarantine period last year made her go into an 'introspective mode and think about what she really wanted to do musically'. During the lockdown, she thought of taking forward the legacy of classical music and do something in it.

