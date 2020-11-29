Namrata Shirodkar's Classic Hindi Movies That Became Instant Box Office Hits

Actor Namrata Shirodkar is popularly known for her movies like Astitva, Tehzeeb, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kachche Dhaage, Bride and Prejudice, and many others. The actor gained popularity when she has crowned Miss India in 1993 and later made her debut in Bollywood movies as well as many South Indian movies including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. Take a look at the list of Namrata Shirodkar's films which went on to become box-office hits as well as acquire high cult status.

Vaastav: The Reality

Namrata Shirodkar's Hindi films success started very early with her movie Vaastav. The action crime genre movie slowly became a cult classic amongst the crime genre film fanatics. The film featured Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam in supporting roles, while Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar were seen in the pivotal roles. The movie was written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie collected domestic collections of 114 million INR according to BoxofficeIndia.

Kachche Dhaage

Kachche Dhaage is a 1999 released movie which was directed by Milan Luthria. The movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala, Namrata Shirodkar in lead roles. The movie was known to have a lot of similarities with Jackie Chan's Armour of God. It has a run time of 148 minutes. The soundtracks from the movie showcased several Punjabi folk tunes and the songs became widely popular amongst non-Hindi audiences. The movie was declared a hit and raked 161.9 million INR.

Astitva

The National Award-winning film Astitva was written and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The bilingual film was made in Hindi and Marathi. The film was inspired by Guy de Maupassant's novel Pierre and Jean. The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Sachin Khedekar, Mohnish Bahl, Ravindra Mankani, Smita Jaykar, Sunil Barve and Namrata Shirodkar. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Many critics said that the film was "way ahead of its time". Astitva raked in around 14.5 million INR in domestic BO.

Pukar

The popular action and thriller-based film Pukar released in the year 2000. The film was directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri in prominent roles. The film centres around the life of Major Jaidev who saves a politician from a terrorist. Later, the terrorist and his goons join hands with his childhood friend Anjali and together plot to ruin his life. Pukar collected Boxoffice collections of 133 million INR in India.

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and Prejudice were considered as a big hit and was appreciated for being a crossover cinema. The film released in 2004 and became an overseas hit, especially in the UK. According to Boxofficemojo, the film collected 24.7 million dollars in overseas cinema. The movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Martin Henderson. Bride and Prejudice is a Bollywood remake of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but it was eventually loved by the audience.

