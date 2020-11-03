Namrata Shirodkar Shares 'uncanny Coincidence' In Her And Her Parents' Wedding Pics

Bride and Prejudice actor Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to share an uncanny coincidence of her parents' wedding photo and her wedding photo. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note describing how stunned she was after looking at both the pictures. Fans cannot stop gushing over how lovely the two pictures look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata Shirodkar went on to share a lovely collage of her parents' wedding photo and her wedding photo which look so similar to each other. The actor also went on to call it a 'Then And Now' moment. In the ‘then’ monochrome moment, the actor’s parents can be seen striking a simple pose along with their loved ones on each side. While in the ‘Now’ picture, Namrata and Mahesh Babu can also be seen striking a similar pose along with their loved ones on each side.

In the picture, Namrata can be seen donning a white saree with green and golden borders and opted for a similar coloured blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, a garland and also opted for dewy makeup. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is seen sporting a white kurta with white dhoti. He completed the look with a garland and a simple hairdo.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note in the caption talking about the photo. She wrote, “Picture-perfect 'Then And Now' moment! The coincidence is uncanny! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Life comes to a full circle ðŸ˜Š Marriages.. made in heaven! â¤ï¸ #MemoryTherapy #Throwback #FamilyTree”. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post shared by the actor, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post shared by Namrata also went on to receive several likes. Some of the users were also stunned on seeing this post, while some went on laud the pictures and the actors. One of the users wrote, “Happy married life”, while the other one wrote, “it is truly picture perfect”. Some of the users only commented by using several happy and party emojis. Check out a few comments below.

