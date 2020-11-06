Tarzan The He Man Cast: All About The Jayam Ravi And Sayyeshaa Starrer 'Vanamagan'

The 2017 released Tamil language film Vanagaman starred Tamil starred Jayam Ravi in a pivotal role. Vanagaman was dubbed in Hindi and called Tarzan The He Man. The movie's cast includes actors like Sayyeshaa, with Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, and Varun in supporting roles as well. Harris Jayaraj composed the music for the film. The movie is all about a jungle boy who faces city life after being rescued from the forest. Read on about Tarzan the He Man Cast and Tarzan The He Man characters.

Jayam Ravi as Jara

Jayam Ravi is a popular Tamil actor who kickstarted his journey into the movie business with the much-acclaimed 2003 romantic drama film, Jayam. Jayam continued to collaborate with his brother for other films including M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi and Thani Oruvan. The actor is best known for his performance in the much-acclaimed action thriller, Dhaam Dhoom. Later, the actor delivered hit films like Comali, Thumbaa, Adanga Maru, Tik Tik Tik, Vanamagan, Bogan, IPS Vikram, Zombie, Boologam, Thani Oruvan, Sakalakala Vallavan, Romeo Juliet and Janda Pai Kapiraju.

Sayyeshaa as Kavya, Jara's love interest

Tarzan The He Man cast included Sayyeshaa Saigal as the lead role opposite to Jayam Ravi. The actor mostly works in Kollywood, making appearances in Hindi, Kannada as well as Telugu movies. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay as well.

Prakash Raj as Rajashekar

Prakash Raj is a popular Indian actor, director, producer, and politician. The actor has marked his silver screen presence in many regional languages featuring in numerous movies as the lead role. Some of his hit movies include Iruvar, Antahpuram, Kanchivaram, Puttakkana Highway, and many more.

Thambi Ramaiah as Puli Pandian

Thambi Ramaiah is a popular Indian actor and director. He is known as the director of several hit movies including Manu Needhi (2000), Indiralohathil Na Azhagappan (2008) and Maniyaar Kudumbam (2018). He played the role of Puli Pandian in the movie Tarzan The He Man.

Other cast from Tarzan The He Man

Tarzan the He Man cast also included actors like Varun as Vignesh (Vicky), Ramya Subramanian as Ramya, Shanmugarajan as Police Officer, R. S. Shivaji as Airways Ticket Seller, Sanjay Bharathi as Assistant Director, Sam Paul as Michael Raj, N. L. Srinivasan as Suriyaprakash, Milton Raju as Tama, and Ravi Venkatraman. The cast of Tarzan The He Man also included Arjunan as Arjun and Vela Ramamoorthy as Jara's father.

