Ashutosh Rana's Birthday: See The List Of Hit Telugu Movies Of The Actor

Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Most popularly known for his roles in movies like Sangharsh, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya and Dhadak, the actor shot to fame with the film Dushman where he played a negative role. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt and Kajol in the lead roles that released in 1998. Actor Ashutosh Rana is known for his villainous characters in Hindi movies but it is a lesser-known fact that his filmography is not just limited to Hindi films. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi cinema as well. Read on to know more about his work in the Telugu film industry.

Ashutosh Rana's Telugu movies

Ashutosh Rana's films are a treat to watch because of his impeccable acting skills. With a career spanning almost 25 years, he has given some great films and characters. Here's a look at some of his Telugu films.

Venky

Venky is a comedy thriller film which released in the year 2004. The film starred Ravi Teja, Sneha and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film revolved around Venkateswarlu's character, played by Ravi Teja who tries to solve the murders of his ladylove's father and another woman.

Bangaram

Bangaram is an action film that released in 2006. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Meera Chopra, Sanusha, Ashutosh Rana, Mukesh Rishi, Raja Abel and Reema Sen, the film is directed by Dharani. Ashutosh Rana plays the character of Bhooma Reddy in the film.

Okka Magaadu

Okka Magaadu is a patriotic action film which came out in 2008. The film is inspired by the 1996 Tamil film Indian which starred Kamal Haasan. The film has Nandamuri Balakrishna Priyanka Kothari and Baahubali fame actor Anushka Shetty in lead roles.

Jai Simha

Ashutosh Rana essays the role of Thota Rami Reddy in this action flick that released in 2018. Directed by K.S. Ravikumar, the movie starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi and Hariprriya in lead roles.

Courier Boy Kalyan

Courier Boy Kalyan is an action thriller movie that stars Nitin and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The movie has Ashutosh Rana playing the character of a corrupt doctor who relocates from London to India to continue his illegal practices after he becomes a suspect in London. The film revolves around Nitin essayed by Kalyan and how he exposes the corrupt doctor.

Tadakha

Tadakha is an action film which released in 2013 and stars Naga Chaitanya, Sunil, Tamannaah and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. Ashutosh Rana plays the character of a gangster who lives in Vizag where Sunil's character Siva gets a job. The movie has Naga Chaitanya and Sunil's characters Siva and Karthik, who are brothers, fighting against Bagga, played by Rana.

Pataas

Pataas is a movie that belongs to the action comedy genre and stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Shruti Sodhi in lead roles. Ashutosh Rana portrays the role of an MP named GK in the film which released in the year 2015. The film also has a Tamil remake of the same name.

Image Credits: Ashutosh Rana Devotee Instagram Account

