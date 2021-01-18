Nandamuri Balakrishna Pays Tribute To Father NTR Sr At NTR Ghat In Hyderabad

On NTR's death anniversary, Nandamuri Balakrishna arrived at NTR Ghat to pay respect to his father. NTR passed away on January 18, 1996, and today marks his 25th death anniversary. Every year, fans assemble at the Ghat in Hyderabad to pay their respect to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His son who is an actor-politician, Nandamuri, was also spotted in the location.

NTR's death anniversary

In the picture, Nandamuri is seen praying in front of his father's statue. He also paid tribute by putting garland on the statue that is located on the Ghat. The statue is made of gold and fans were spotted offering flowers and garlands to the statue.

Nandamuri Balakrishna paid respect to his late father at NTR Ghat and spoke to his fans and media. NTR's grandchildren actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram are usually spotted at the location but they haven't made an appearance till now. Every year, there is a huge ceremony at the Ghat and speeches are delivered by NTR's family. This year, Nandamuri addressed the crowd and spoke about his father's greatness.

About Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Senior

NTR Senior is known to be one of the greatest actors in the Telugu industry. He has portrayed his versatility as an actor, director, producer, film editor as well as a politician. He was the CM of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. He made his debut with the movie Mana Desam, directed by L. V. Prasad in 1949. He even portrayed the character of Krishna in the movie Maya Bazaar and went on to play the role of the mythological character in 17 other films. In total, he has done around 300 films. He has won many awards including National Film Awards, Rashtrapati Awards as well as Nandi Awards. He was honoured with Padma Shri in the year 1968 by the Government of India. He passed away on January 18, 1996, due to a heart attack at the age of 72.

He married Basava Rama Tarakam in May 1943, when he was 20. They had eight daughters and four sons. His children are part of both the film industry as well as the political world. Jr NTR is one of the leading actors in Tollywood alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Talking about Jr NTR, he will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

