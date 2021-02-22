Nandamuri Balakrishna Undergoes New Makeover For His Role As 'Aghora' In 'BB3'

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up for his upcoming movie, BB3, and in this outing, he will be seen playing a never-before-seen avatar. More so, he has also undergone a total makeover to play the role of Aghora in the upcomer. A report by NewsDeal mentioned that in this movie, Balakrishna will be seen in a twin function.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's transformation for Aghora

As per the report, sources said that Balakrishna’s hair makeover will be very thrilling and this look will give a shock to his followers. More so, filmmaker Boyapati Srinu has zeroed in on a particular look of Balakrishna for the Aghora getup, added the source. Not only this, but the sources added that the actor will be seen as a robust IAS officer in a different function. This is not the first time when Balakrishna and Srinu are collaborating on a project. Earlier, the duo worked for Simha and also worked on the outing titled Legend. Miryala Satyanarayana Reddy will present BB3 and SS Thaman is on board, to compose the music. Stars like Sayyeshaa and Pragya Jaiswal will be seen playing pivotal roles in the flick, opposite Nandamuri.

It was on January 31, when the makers of the movie shared the first look poster of BB3 on Twitter and revealed the release date. The movie is all set to hit the marquee on May 28, 2021. Dwaraka Creations shared a statement on the micro-blogging platform which read, "BB3 Roar in theatres from May 28th, 2021." As soon as the announcement post was up, netizens rushed to express excitement. In the poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna flaunted his charming personality while walking on barren land. He sported sunglasses and opted for formal attire.

Nandamuri has appeared in over 100 films in his illustrious career. His 2014 movie titled Legend, helmed by Boyapati Srinu, alongside Sonal Chauhan, Radhika Apte and Jagapati Babu garnered massive attention from moviegoers. After this, he was roped in for Gautamiputra Satakarni, which marked his 100th outing in the entertainment industry. The actor has also bagged a slew of awards and accolades in his career.

