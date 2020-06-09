Nandamuri Balakrishna Was First Choice For Teja's New Film 'Alivelu Venkataramana'

Teja's new film Alivelu Venkataramana, which will star Gopichand, recently made headlines as fans got excited to see both Teja and Gopichand working together. But if some reports are to be believed, the movie was first offered to Nandamuri Balakrishna before Gopichand. Reportedly, the director had approached Nandamuri Balakrishna with the script first who refused to do the film.

Teja is set to start directing his new film Alivelu Venkataramana, which is a highly anticipated film. It was also reported that the film will start shooting as soon as the end of this year. But many were unaware that Nandamuri Balakrishna was apparently offered the role first but the actor refused to do the role. This is when Teja took the script to Gopichand, who accepted it.

Rakul Preet Singh may be seen in the movie

There are also several rumours afloat regarding the cast of Alivelu Venkataramana. According to a few reports by entertainment portals, Teja has also asked Rakul Preet Singh to be in the movie as the female lead. The reports state that Teja called Rakul and asked her about the film and she showed her willingness to be a part of the film. On the other hand, a few outlets have also reported that Kajal Aggarwal, Anushka and Sai Pallavi might be in the run for the female lead role. Though much information about the film hasn't been released yet, the audience can soon expect to see Teja start working on Alivelu Venkataramana with Gopichand.

Gopichand also has another movie coming up soon called Seetimaarr, which will be a sports drama. The film will be directed by Sampath Nandi and will feature Tamannaah Bhatia playing the role of Jwala Reddy. The first look has been released as the makers released the poster of the film. Reportedly, much of the film is still pending to be shot and the makers are waiting for the situation to normalise as the shoots might involve risks as many of the scenes will require a large crew to complete the shooting.

Gopichand, who is often referred to as the action star or macho star, was last seen in the film Chanakya which was very much loved by the audience. The movie was about an undercover agent who is trying to rescue his teammates as time is fleeting. He is faced with lots of difficulty throughout his rescue mission.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Instagram

