Nani Begins Shooting For His Film 'Tuck Jagdish'; Shares BTS Pic From The Sets

Actor Nani recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him from the sets of Tuck Jagdish. In the picture, he is captured from the back with a mask in his hand. The actor is seen standing in the middle of a field in the night with lights all around. He was spotted wearing a green printed shirt paired with dark blue denim. He posted the picture giving insights about beginning the movie shoot.

Nani wrote, “Jagadish joins, Tuck begins ðŸŽ¥#TuckJagadish”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Nani for the picture. Some users also showed excitement for his movie Tuck Jagdish while some asked him to stay safe amid pandemic. One of the users commented, “Theatres open and then record begins......ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Naniiiiiiâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at Nani’s Instagram picture.

Nani clears rumours of him playing a bipolar character in Tuck Jagadish

Earlier, it was rumoured that Nani would be seen playing a bipolar character in the movie Tuck Jagdish. However, the actor later took to Twitter to shut down all rumours about his portrayal. The actor simply tweeted that the rumours were not true, without mentioning anything else. A report by Pinkvilla stated that Nani revealed in an interview how the upcoming film would be a family drama. He added that there will also be a bunch of emotions to the story.

The makers of the film have already released the first look poster of the movie, which caused a tremendous buzz. In the poster of the film, Nani appears to be setting his shirt, thus trying to “Tuck” it in place. The poster of the film did not provide much information about the film and thus left fans intrigued as to what they could expect from the movie. The title poster of Tuck Jagadish only shows a glimpse of Nani in a rural backdrop surrounded by windmills and paddy fields.

About Tuck Jagdish

Tuck Jagdish is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie would mark the second collaboration of Shiva and Nani after Ninnu Kori. This will be Nani’s 26th film and will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Shiva Nirvana debuted as a director with Ninnu Kori and went on to direct Majili, the hit film that starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Tuck Jagdish marks the return of Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, to Telugu cinema. She was earlier seen in a supporting role in the 2013 Nani-starrer Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin. Aishwarya Rajesh has also been roped in to play another female lead.

