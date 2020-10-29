Nani, Wife Anjana Yelavarthy Ring In Their 8th Anniversary With Dinner Date; See Picture

Jersey actor Nani and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy rung in their eighth anniversary with a sweet and cosy date on Wednesday, October 27, 2020. The duo went on to click a lovely selfie of them with a beautiful background. Anjana Yelavarthy shared the lovely selfie on her Instagram handle along with a sweet note.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anjana Yelavarthy went on to share a picture with her hubby and also revealed how they managed to make the date possible despite Nani’s busy schedule. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. Nani can be seen taking the selfie while Anjana adorably rests her head on his shoulders and her hand on his chest as she strikes a smile. Nani can be seen sporting a light coloured shirt. In the background, one can see the full moon in the clear dark blue sky.

Along with the picture, Anjana also penned a sweet note for her hubby and also revealed how she feels being married to Nani for eight years. She wrote, "Finally managed to squeeze in a lovely date night with this boy amidst a hectic shoot schedule”. She added, “My friend asked me if it felt like we were married for 8 years? The answer was a prompt No! And I think that's a win”. Take a look at the post below.

Nani and Anjana are totally in love with each other, even after so many years of being together. Nani and Anjana were dating for five years before they tied the knot on October 27, 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Arjun. They named him Junnu and sometimes share pictures of their child.

Also, this is not the first time Nani's wife Anjana went on to share a picture of them together. She often goes on to share several pictures, stories and more of them and also pen some heartfelt captions. Earlier, Anjana shared a picture of them together where they can be seen striking a simple pose and are all smiles for the camera. Take a look at Anjana and Nani's photos below.

