Nani Reveals 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Feature Sai Pallavi And Krithi Shetty

Nani, who had previously featured in the Telugu serial killer thriller V, had announced previously that he would be doing the film Shyam Singha Roy with director Rahul Sankrityan. He recently revealed on his social media the names of the actors that will feature in the film along with him. He also shared the poster of his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy.

Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty to star in Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Nani took to his Instagram to announce that two popular actors in the Telugu industry, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty will be featuring in his film Shyam Singha Roy. On the special occasion of Dussehra, he tweeted, "Welcoming team #SSR on this very special day @Sai_Pallavi92, @IamKrithiShetty, @Rahul_Sankrityn, @MickeyJMeyer, @SVR4446, @vboyanapalli, @NiharikaEnt" From the poster of the film, one can make out that film will be set in Kolkata as there is a picture of Durga puja and the Howrah Bridge right below the poster. Take a look at his tweet:

Fan reactions to Shyam Singha Roy's cast

Fans responded to Nani's upcoming movie announcement in huge numbers. They congratulated Shyam Singha Roy's cast and the rest of the team for the same. Fans wrote that they have huge expectations from the film. Some even wrote that they're excited and can't wait for Nani's upcoming movie to release. A fan wrote that the cast looks good and hopes that the film won't disappoint people. Take a look at some of the tweets:

The cast is looking good, now just hoping that the film doesn’t disappoint 👀 https://t.co/O5VTYqxi2b — neha ✨ (@dilkaaitbarnahi) October 25, 2020

More about Nani's Shyam Singh Roy

Nani’s upcoming film will be directed by Rahul Sankritya and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The filmmaker's debut with Taxiwala was highly appreciated by the critics. Mickey J Mayer will be composing the music for the film. Sanu John Verghese will be shooting the film while Navin Nooli will be editing it. Shyam Singha Roy will be the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Nani. The two had very impressive chemistry in MCA.

