Nani And Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Finally Goes On Floors; See Post

The team behind Nani and Sai Pallavi's upcoming feature presentation has finally decided to begin principal photography for the upcoming feature. Nani's new movie is titled Shyam Singha Roy. The image through which Nani announced the commencement of the upcoming feature film can be found below. Shyam Singha Roy's cast, apart from Nani and Sai Pallavi, also includes Keerthi Shetty.

Nani's film goes on floors

About Shyam Singha Roy:

As per Firstpost, Nani's new movie revolves around the concept of reincarnation, which could mean that most probably, Nani will be seen playing two characters from two separate eras. As per the very same article on the site, the flashback sequences of the new film will be shot in Kolkata.

Reportedly, Shyam Singha Roy's cast members will also feature Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. The details regarding the music director, the stunt coordinator and the rest of the crew members who will help in the mounting of the film are awaited.

Shyam Singha Roy's release date:

Shyam Singha Roy's release date has been locked in for the 25th May 2021. The film's release date and production commencement date had been altered in view of the seemingly indefinite delay that had been caused by the coronavirus lockdown. About 11 days ago, film business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter in order to reveal that Nani's 27th film has been announced and further details were also given out along with the same. The tweet that was shared on December 10 can be found below.

NANI - SAI PALLAVI - KRITHI SHETTY FILM LAUNCHED.. Mahurat of #Telugu film #ShyamSinghaRoy - starring #Nani, #SaiPallavi and #KrithiShetty - was held today... Directed by Rahul Sankrityan... Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli... Shoot begins this month. pic.twitter.com/NdhMHolRui — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2020

Nani's filmography:

Nani has been a part of 26 films to date. The actor made his big-screen debut with 2008's Ashta Chamma. Since then, Nani has been a part of well-known films such as Gentleman, Ninnu Kori & V, to name a few.

