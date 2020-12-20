Sai Pallavi's Debut: Did You Know She Dubbed Herself In Her Telugu For 'Fidaa'?

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi Senthamarai looks back to her five years of acting career by remembering her debut in the Telugu movie Fidaa. As mentioned by IMDb on Fidaa movie trivia, the actor dubbed for the movie in the Telugu accent herself. Most actors who are not native Telugu speakers hire dubbing artists to do the job, but Sai Pallavi did it on her own. Fidaa was one of the most successful of Sai Pallavi's movies. Here is a video of the actor attempting to dub in a Telangana accent, which is considered difficult for native speakers to speak correctly as well.

Sai Pallavi Dubbing for Fidaa

Sai Pallavi was definitely not 'perfect' when it came to the actual pronunciation. According to Tupaki, the actor did mess up some words and spoke incorrect phrases like 'Badkov..Balisindara..Bokkaliragoodatha' and 'Badmash..Balsindara..Bokkaliragodatha'. The 'Fidaa' movie trivia also reveals that the actor had taken six months to complete her education and the makers of the movie had waited for her to conclude her studies before the shooting began. It is also mentioned that Sai Pallavi had begun being looked up to as a 'star' in the South Indian cinema industry after Fidaa was released in 2017.

Sai Pallavi's Education and Acting Career

Sai Pallavi's movies were usually scheduled in a way that did not interrupt her studies. According to Malayala Manorama, the actor had taken a one-month break from her studies to work for her second movie Kali, the first being Premam for which she had attended the shooting in her holidays. Despite earning recognition for her work and being a recipient for awards on her successful debut with Premam, Sai Pallavi still prioritized her education and was able to keep up with it by planning out her schedule. Because of the same fact, she had to ask the makers of Fidaa to wait for six months to get her education concluded.

Sai Pallavi on the Work Front

Sai Pallavi would be seen next in the upcoming Netflix original Paava Kathaigal. She would be working with veteran South Indian actor Prakash Raj in the upcoming originals. The plot of Paava Kathaigal revolves around gender roles in the South Indian society and talks about equality and prejudices existing in the same. Sai Pallavi admitted that the story made her hold "a different perspective" about the gender roles prevailing in the South Indian society.

