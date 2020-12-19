Nani's 'Tuck Jadadish's' First Look Poster To Be Out On December 25 & Fans Are 'waiting'

South star Nani’s much-anticipated film, 'Tuck Jagadish’s' shoot resumed in the month of October adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines. On December 18, the actor teased fans about the first look poster of 'Tuck Jagadish' which is slated to release on Christmas 2020. The announcement was made on Instagram by Nani himself. Here’s taking a look at it:

Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ first look poster

In the picture shared by the actor, a lady can be seen grinding spices on a traditional grinding stone. In the left side of the same photo, “The Focus shifts on 25th Dec” is written in white readable text. While sharing the picture, Nani announced that the first look of 'Tuck Jagadish' will be out ‘this Christmas’. Check out the post shared by Nani here:

As soon as the announcement was made, the post garnered around 60k likes within 30 minutes. Not only that, but it has successfully raised anticipation about the upcoming film as fans wrote that they are eagerly ‘waiting’ for the release of the first look poster. Along with it, many fans appreciated the announcement with fire and smiley emoticons. Here’s a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

On October 7, Nani, took to Twitter to reveal that he has resumed shoot for Tuck Jagadish as he shared a BTS photo from the sets of the film. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the announcement of the movie was made back in January, although the makers reportedly wished to complete the film during summer 2020. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production of the movie was halted.

The shooting resumed in October and in the behind-the-scenes photo, Nani was seen sporting a green formal shirt paired with blue denim. Looking at the picture, it appears that the team was filming a night sequence of the film. The photo was captioned by Nani as, "Jagadish joins. Tuck begins #TuckJagadish”. Take a look at it here:

