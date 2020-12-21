Sai Pallavi Was Rumoured To Play The Female Lead In Nivin Pauly's 'Action Hero Biju'?

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated newcomers in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She has been a recipient of two Filmfare awards for her roles in the movies Premam and Fidaa. She starred opposite actor Nivin Pauly in the lead role in Premam, which turned out to be a huge success. Interestingly, Nivin Pauly starrer Action Hero Biju had been rumoured to have Sai Pallavi in the lead role against her co-star once again. However, the director for the movie, Abrid Shinde, revealed that actor Anu Emmanuel was chosen to be the female lead opposite Nivin in the movie.

Action Hero Biju was rumoured to have Sai Pallavi?

According to Filmibeat, Sai Pallavi was rumoured to make a guest appearance in the movie starring Nivin Pauly. When approached with a cameo role for Action Hero Biju, the actor had immediately agreed to take the part. As mentioned in the same report, a highly celebrated on-screen couple like Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly coming together could have been a huge plus point for the movie. Fans cherished the pairing, and after Premam, this was supposedly going to be their first movie together again.

The rumours were later on ridiculed by director Abrid Shinde, who announced that the female lead was Anu Emmanuel and Sai Pallavi was not going to be there in the movie at all. The cameo role that the latter had agreed to play was also replaced and thus, fans could not see the celebrated couple on the screen again.

About Action Hero Biju

As revealed by Filmibeat, Action Hero Biju is an action-packed entertainer that was originally made in Malayalam. Released in the year 2016, the movie was about the professional life of a sub-inspector from Kochi. It is a movie with an inspirational message about the duties of policemen. In the story, Nivin Pauly plays the lead role of 'Biju', the sub-inspector, who believes that he is no superhero, but merely a dedicated police officer. She recently starred in the Netflix Anthology.

