Nani & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Launched; Shoot To Go On Floors This Month

Naveen Babu Ghanta, popularly known as Nani, is on a roll lately as the Tamil and Telugu actor has multiple upcoming films in his kitty. While the actor is keeping busy with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and Ante Sundaraniki, the shoot of yet another Nani starrer is all set to go on floors this month. The 36-year-old's highly-anticipated Telugu film with Sai Pallavi titled Shyam Singha Roy's Mahurat was held by the makers today.

Sai Pallavi's new movie with Nani, Shyam Singha Roy's shoot starts this month

Earlier today, i.e. December 10, 2020, the Mahurat of Nani's upcoming movie with Sai Pallavi titled Shyam Singha Roy was held by the makers to soon commence the shoot of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news about the same on his Instagram handle by sharing a streak of pictures from the Mahurat of the upcoming Telugu film. Alongside Nani and Sai Pallavi, the Shyam Singha Roy cast will also be headlined by the Uppena actor Krithi Shetty as the second female lead.

At the film launch event, the entire cast and crew of the Nani starrer came together to seek blessings from god as they are all set to commence the shoot of the Telugu film. About, Shyam Singha Roy, the upcoming film has Tollywood filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan at its helm while it is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli. In his Instagram post, Adarsh also revealed that the shoot of this Rahul Sankrityan directorial will go on floors this month.

Check out Taran Adarsh's Instagram post below:

If the grapevines are to be believed, Shyam Singha Roy will extensively be filmed in and across Kolkata and on a big budget, which is apparently going to be one of the most expensive films of Nani's career till date. The Telugu film's plot will reportedly chronicle a tale of reincarnation. However, these are mere speculations as nothing has been officially announced by the makers of the film. Shyam Singha Roy's release date has also been kept under wraps by the makers while it is expected to hit the silver screens in 2021.

