Nani Shares How Intensely He Reads Reviews Of V Movie; Fans Give '5/5' Rating

South Indian actor Nani has been sharing posts about his new project, V movie. Recently, he took to social media and shared a hilarious clip through his official Instagram handle. The video features a scene from the action thriller movie showcasing Nani while reading a newspaper. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s latest post on Instagram.

Nani shares how he reads reviews of V movie

Actor Nani took to Instagram and shared a video through his official handle on September 10, 2020, Thursday. The clip features him in an intense mood. Nani is seen reading something in the newspaper. It shows a serious part of the movie, where the background music also defines the severity of the situation in the film. Moreover, he has donned a casual black t-shirt in the latest look on Instagram.

However, the actor has created a funny joke out of a scene from V movie. He has shared the reference of the intense scene while reading the newspaper to checking reviews of the movie. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Nani has written how he checked response of the action thriller V movie. Moreover, he has added the hashtag V on Prime, which shows that the film has been streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The actor wrote, “Me reading V reviews ðŸ˜‹ #VOnPrime”. Check out the actor’s latest post on Instagram:

Response on Nani's post on V movie

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Nani received more than 3,00,000 views and over 1570 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor have applauded the movie and his performance. Several people have also mentioned their reviews and ratings for the action thriller movie. They wrote 5/5 and appreciated Nani. On the other hand, many among them expressed themselves through vivid emoticons such as fire, rose, laughing face, heart-eyed emoticon, hearts, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the fan and followers' responses that you must check out:

