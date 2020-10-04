Sai Pallavi-Varun Tej Or Sai Pallavi-Nani: Which Is A More Bankable Pair In Telugu Cinema?

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actors in the South movie industry. Having made her acting debut in many uncredited characters as a child artist, Sai Pallavi rose to fame with Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam language romantic drama, Premam (2015). Having been in the industry for just five years, she has successfully made a huge fan base for herself and has worked with some great actors. Here is whose on-screen pairing out of Varun Konidela (Varun Tej) and Nani with actor Sai Pallavi is more bankable in the Telugu cinema. Read further ahead to know more.

Sai Pallavi with Varun Tej or Nani: Better on-screen pair

Sai Pallavi with Varun Tej

In 2017, Sai Pallavi was cast as the lead character opposite Varun Tej in the Telugu language romantic comedy, Fidaa. The movie was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The plot of the film revolves around the relationship of Bhanu and Varun, who face many challenges in order to be together because they come from different backgrounds.

The movie won four Filmfare Awards out of the nine nominations it gained. Film Companion in 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade ranked Sai Pallavi’s performance from Fidaa. The movie reportedly earned ₹90 crores at the box-office.

Sai Pallavi with Nani

In the same year, Sai Pallavi was also cast as the lead character opposite Nani in the Telugu language romantic comedy, Middle Class Abbayi. The movie is written and directed by Venu Sri Ram, also casting Bhumika Chawla, Vijay Varma, Naresh, and Rajiv Kanakala as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Pallavi and Nani, and how the two got together. The movie was later dubbed into the Hindi and Tamil languages. The movie reportedly earned ₹70 crores at the box-office.

More about Sai Pallavi's career

Sai Pallavi made her first on-screen appearance opposite Kangana Ranaut as her friend in Dhaam Dhoom, and Premam was not her first time facing the camera. The actor first grabbed attention with a promo video of Dhee Jodi, that is a dance show for couples. After the show, Sai Pallavi was also roped in for Dhee 4. Sai Pallavi comes from the Badaga community in Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. She is the first from the Badaga community to have achieved such great stardom.

