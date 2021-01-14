Nani Celebrates Sankranthi With Family, Wishes Fans A 'Happy Sankranthi'

South superstar Ghanta Naveen Babu aka Nani shared a glimpse of celebrating Sankranthi with his family. On Jan 14, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared Nani's family picture, featuring his son, Arjun and wife Anjana. Sharing the lovely picture on social media, Nani wrote, "à°…à°‚à°¦à°°à°¿à°•à±€ à°¸à°‚à°•à±à°°à°¾à°‚à°¤à°¿ à°¶à±à°­à°¾à°•à°¾à°‚à°•à±à°·à°²à± Happy Sankranthi" (Sankranthi wishes to all). Take a look at Nani's Instagram post featuring his family.

Nani's family photo on Sankranthi

In the above embedded Instagram post, actor Nani shared a family picture on the occasion of Sankranthi. The superstar was spotted in a white sweatshirt. His younger one held his hand and flashed his million-dollar smile. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nani's wife Anjana Yelavarthy was seen kissing the actor on his neck. Nani looks adorable in this candid shot. As seen in the caption, Nani wished all his fans and followers, "Happy Sankranthi".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Nani went gaga over his family selfie. One of the users wrote, "Awwww adorable wish you the same nani!! God bless the little one !", while another added, "Cute family happy family". Several fans dropped hearts in the comment section. Another fan commented, "Happy Sankranthi to all ur family". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani was last seen in the action-thriller V. Helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani. Released in 2020, the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. V was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020.

For upcoming Nani's movies, the actor will be seen in the Telugu drama flick, Tuck Jagadish. Apart from Nani, it also features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, it is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Nani also boats to be part of the ensemble cast of upcoming films like Shyam Singha Roy and Palaandu Vaazhga.

