Nani Celebrates Women's Day By Sharing An Adorable Blooper Clip From 'Tuck Jagadish'

Telugu star Nani took to Instagram to celebrate Women's Day on March 8 with a BTS blooper video of his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish. The actor was seen goofing around with co-stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. He wrote on Instagram, "I know it’s all praises today .. #TuckJagadish celebrating how annoying they can be #HappyWomansDay @aishwaryarajessh".

Aishwarya Rajesh reacted to the BTS video saying, "so cute nani garu". Tuck Jagadish's cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Daniel Balaji in supporting roles. Take a look at the blooper video and what fans reacted to it here.

Nani's role in Shiva Nirvana's Tuck Jagadish

Nani recently took to social media to release the teaser of his upcoming Telugu action film Tuck Jagadish. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who marked his second collaboration with Nani after Ninnu Kori (2017). The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner Shine Screens. Actor Ritu Varma will reportedly play a village girl in the film, while Aishwarya Rajesh will play Jagadish Naidu's (Nani) romantic interest. Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing Nani's brother in the film. Initially, the film was set for a release date of April 16, 2021, but the makers pushed it back by a week. The movie is now set to release on April 23.

According to Eenadu, the film was shot in Pollachi and Rajahmundry before the lockdown. Meanwhile, various sources have claimed that the story of Tuck Jagadish is inspired by Mani Ratnam's Gharshana (1988), which revolves around two half-brothers, who come in conflict over each other in their claim for legitimacy. The music of the film is composed by SS Thaman, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi. Take a look at the Tuck Jagadish teaser trailer here

Nani on the work front

Apart from Tuck Jagadish, Nani will also be seen in the film with director Rahul Sankrityayan titled Shyama Singa Roy. The film will reportedly see Nani as a Bengali, set in the backdrop of Kolkata, with his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the female leads. The film's release date hasn't been confirmed as of now. Nani will also be teaming up with director Vivek Athreya soon in an untitled project. The film will also be written by Vivek Athriya and will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

