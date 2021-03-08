Vijay Deverakonda Graces 'Jathi Ratnalu' Pre-release Event With An Emotional Speech

The upcoming Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu is set to release on March 11, 2021. As a part of promotional activities, the makers of the film arranged a pre-release event on March 7 in Warangal City of Telangana state. The cast and crew of the film were present, and the occasion was graced by the special guest, Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda's speech at Jathi Ratnalu pre-release event

Vijay Deverakonda was invited as the guest to grace the event amidst the huge crowd. He addressed the audience with an emotional speech at the Jathi Ratnalu pre-release event. Calling them the "best people", Vijay Deverakonda said that COVID-19 unexpectedly changed everyone’s life. Even then, fans haven’t given up on movies, which is the actors' source for bread and butter. He said, “You are all there whenever I start up something new. I thank all my fans for this much love.”

Further talking about the cast members, he added, "These are all my friends. Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Naveen. I am no one without Priyadarshi because he was one strong pillar for my movie Pelli Choopulu. Nag Aswin gave me a life. I want Jathi Rathnalu to become a big hit." He then urged the fans to watch Jathi Ratnalu in theatres from March 11.

About Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is a Telugu-language film written and directed by Anudeep KV. The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. It is produced by filmmaker Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema. The story revolves around three happy-go-lucky men who land up in jail and learn a new path to attain glory in life. The music is composed by Radhan.

More about Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda debuted in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila. He gained recognition for his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam. He became famous after his lead role in the 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu. He has appeared in successful films such as Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala.

Vijay will soon be seen in the upcoming film Liger, which will mark his debut in Bollywood. It is a romantic sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles and is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9, 2021.

