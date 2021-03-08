Tamannaah Bhatia Grooves To 'Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai' With Her 'Three Musketeers'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share a fun video of her dancing to the beat of Bollywood music with two of her best friends. The 31-year-old actress uploaded a series of photos and videos on Instagram of her attending a friend's wedding. Tamannaah and her friends donned beautiful lehengas, as they got their groove on in the latest video posted by the actress.

The Three Musketeers dance it out

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram video of her busting a move with her two best friends shows the fun and quirky side of the actress. The Entertainment actress, wearing an exquisite red lehenga, held hands with her best friend and danced to the beat of Pyaar dilon ka mela hai, a 90s Bollywood song. Tamannaah wrote in the caption that 'the three musketeers', referring to her best friends, will continue dancing to 90s Bollywood music till infinity. She tagged her two best friends Ohaila Tanveer Khan and Raisa Tolia Somaiya in the post.

Netizens react to Tamannaah's Pyaar dilon ka mela hai dance

Netizens could not help but adore Tamannaah for her impromptu dance on Bollywood music. One fan commented writing that Tamannaah looked very cute while dancing with her friends. Another fan commented 'very beautiful' while a fan complimented Tamannaah's dress writing that she looked very beautiful in red, like a rose.

Pic Credit: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram.

Pictures of Tamannaah from her friend's wedding

The Action actress posted multiple photos of her looks and moments from her friend's wedding on her Instagram. Posting a funny snap of her with her friend, Ohaila, she captioned the image with the hashtag #filmyforlife. Both ladies can be seen dramatically making faces while posing in the picture. In another post, Tamannaah leaned over her best friends as she laid on top of their lap smiling cheerfully at the camera. The three best friends posed for the picture with bright smiles on their faces.

A look at Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Enjoying a huge following of 12.2 million followers, Tamannaah constantly updates her fans about her professional and daily activities. She shares her workout videos and pictures from professional fashion photoshoots. Check out some of Tamannaah's Instagram posts.

