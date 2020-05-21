Rana Daggubati's Engagement Photos Make Nani Google What 'Roka' Means, See Whatsapp Chat

On Thursday, Rana Daggubati revealed that he is finally officially engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. The actor shared pictures of the two where Rana was seen in a white shirt and dhoti and Miheeka was clad in a saree. Interestingly, Telugu star Nani also wished his friend Rana over WhatsApp. However, that wish had an interesting twist, which Rana Dagubbati shared a screenshot of.

As per the screenshot of the chat by Rana Daggubati, Nani congratulated the actor and asked Rana was it an engagement ceremony. To which Rana told him that it was a Roka ceremony. Nani responded to this message saying that he would have to take Google's help to understand what Roka means.

Nani's response made Rana laugh and he shared the screenshot on his Instagram account. Check out the picture of their chat below.

A Roka ceremony is part of wedding rituals predominately in North Indian wedding ceremonies marking the union of the bride and groom's families.

Bonding between Nani and Rana

Rana Daggubati and Nani share a strong bond and are close friend with each other. The two have often been seen appreciating and promoting the other one's movies. In fact, in an interview, Rana had praised Nani’s film Jersey, and had called him the country’s best.

Rana Daggubati gets engaged 'Officially'

Earlier, Rana Daggubati had shared a picture of his Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj. In the picture shared by Rana Daggubati, he sat next to Miheeka in what seemed like a small engagement ceremony. Check out the pictures below.

Fans react

As soon as the post went up, fans started sharing the post on social media. There were some fans who showered the actor with love and affection in the comments. There were several fans who commented on how perfect Rana and Miheeka looked together and sent them heart-warming wishes. Check out some fan comments below.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in Housefull 4 and NTR. He had also directed Enai Noki Paayum Thota. According to reports in media portals, the actor will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi as Bandev. Apart from these, the actor is, reportedly to be seen in two other movies in the near future. Reportedly, he will be seen in Hiranya Kashyapa and Virata Parvam.

On the other hand, Nani was last seen in Nani’s Gang Leader which released in the year 2019. The actor has produced HIT: The First Case which turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. Reportedly, Nani will be a part of projects like V and Tuck Jagadish which will release in theatres in the coming future.

