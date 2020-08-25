Nani Likely To Hire Preview Theatre For His Upcoming Action Movie 'V': Reports

South Indian star Nani is reportedly planning to hire a preview theatre for his upcoming movie 'V'. Recently, he made an official announcement about the much-anticipated drama flick, which would release on September 5, 2020. The actor’s fans and followers lauded him for releasing the movie on the OTT platform rather than waiting for a theatrical release. Here are further details about Nani’s forthcoming venture that you must check out. Read on:

Nani's 'V' movie: Nani to hire preview theatre

According to multiple media reports, south Indian sensation Nani is likely to hire a preview theatre for his upcoming project V. The drama movie would release on September 5, 2020, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Reports suggest that Nani was keen to know the feedback for his highly-anticipated film. Moreover, the actor was expecting a positive response from the viewers. If the movie garners positive reviews, it would become the first south blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video. As per reports, none of the South Indian flicks worked well on this OTT platform during this time in Hyderabad.

Nani is planning for the screening of the movie for his near and dear ones. The actor is quite excited about the output of V, as per reports. So, while the theatres are not open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he is likely to rent a preview theatre in a film studio in Hyderabad. Nani’s friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry would reportedly attend the preview of the Mohan Krishna Indraganti directorial.

Everything about Nani's 'V' movie

Nani’s upcoming action thriller movie 'V' is under the production of Dil Raju. It stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, alongside Nani, in the lead roles. 'V' also features Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. It would mark the actor’s first movie in which he plays an antagonist. Nani’s 'V' revolves around the life of a mysterious killer. As per reports, Nani’s character would try to avenge the death of his wife. The makers have not released the trailer of Nani's V movie yet. Hence, the anticipation among fans for the movie is quite high.

