Nani Shares Highly-anticipated First Look Of 'Shyam Singha Roy' On His Birthday

South Superstar Nani is all set to star in an upcoming supernatural-thriller movie titled Shyam Singha Roy directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Shyam Singha Roy first look was shared by Nani on his Instagram today, on the occasion of his 37th birthday. Starring Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty, the movie was supposed to be released on December 25, 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Shyam Singha Roy trailer has not been released yet, but the makers of the movie teased the fans with the first look of the movie. Nani revealed the poster of the movie on Instagram and his fans could not help but share his excitement as they commented how excited they are for the movie.

Also Read: Nani And Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Finally Goes On Floors; See Post

Also Read: Nani Unveils Still Of New Single From 'Tuck Jagadish'; Announces Release Date & Time

Shyam Singha Roy first look is here!

Nani took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming movie. In the poster, the actor appeared strong and powerful as he shields a woman behind him. Quite evident from the comments, fans were impressed with Shyam Singha Roy's first look. A fan commented that the poster of the movie looked cool. Calling Nani 'Anna', several fans called him handsome and incredible. Many fans expressed their excitement about the movie through emojis as the comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis.

Pic Credit: Nani Instagram.

Also Read: Nani Wishes Reel Bro Jagapathi Babu On His Birthday With A New Still From 'Tuck Jagadish'

Also Read: Actor Nani Turns 37; Keerthy Suresh, Thaman S And Others Wish The Actor

About 'Shyam Singha Roy' cast

The movie that was supposed to be released in December 2020, will now be released in 2021. Many fans were anticipating the movie due to its talented and star-studded cast. Nani will be seen in the movie alongside Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Actors such as Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in supporting roles in Shyam Singha Roy.

Nani's upcoming movies

Marking his debut in 2008 through Ashta Chamma, a romantic-comedy, the actor has given several box office hits in his career. Some of his commercially and critically successful films include Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Yevade Subramanyam, and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. His role in the 2019 movie Jersey, gained him critical acclaim as well as a huge commercial success. Along with Shyam Singha Roy, Nani is all set to star in Tuck Jagadish, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.