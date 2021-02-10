Nani Unveils Still Of New Single From 'Tuck Jagadish'; Announces Release Date & Time

On February 10, Nani took to Instagram and Twitter the announce the release of a new single from the musical Tuck Jagadish. In the caption which was both in Telugu and English, he said that the first single from the film would be released on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 9 am. He continued to say that it would be his first album with S Thaman, the music director for the film. The name of the song is Inkosaari Inkosaari as he revealed through his hashtag. He ended his caption with a fun phrase “Tuck and Play ðŸ¤”.

Inkosaari Inkosaari first look revealed

In the picture, the two stars are seen in a very romantic posture. Actor Ritu Varma is seated on a rock while Nani is seen bending as he holds her hand. The two actors are smiling at each other sweetly and they are also colour-coordinated. Nani is seen wearing a blue polo shirt and acid-washed denim with a plaid overshirt tucked under his arms. The look is completed with grey shoes and stubble on his face. His co-actor is wearing a floral printed blue salwar suit with her hair in a braid that came down her shoulder.

The background is a picturesque field with greenery all around. The actors are both beneath the shade of a tree and there are trees behind them as well. In the distance, a hazy outline of a hill can be made-out. The post declares that the song that will be releasing on the 13th will be a lyrical video. The cast and production crew of the film are credited on the poster as well. This will be the first project of Nani with S. Thaman.

People in the comment section of both Instagram and Twitter were really excited to see the poster. The general consensus was that people had been waiting to see the first look of the song and are now eagerly waiting to watch the film. Others expressed their love and appreciation for the actor and said that they could not wait for Tuck Jagdish's release which is due in April. Followers also commented that both actors looked really great together in the poster.

