Nani Starrer 'V' Releases A New Love Song Featuring Sudheer Babu And Nivetha Thomas

Mohan Krishna Indragnati directed V, is an upcoming Telugu language film. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. The upcoming thriller film V is the first film in which Nani plays the role of an antagonist. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video, on September 5, 2020. As the anticipation of the film increases amongst the audience, the makers released a song Vasthunna Vachestunna, from the film.

Nani's upcoming movie's song released

The soul-stirring song Vasthunna Vachestunna is voiced by Shreya Goshal, Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kulkarni. Amit Trivedi composed the music for the song while the lyrics of the song were penned by Sirivennela Seetharamasastri. The song Vasthunna Vachestunna gives a glimpse into the love life of Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas’ characters.

The song brings to life the romance between the two lovebirds Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas. Nani is seen in a very different avatar in the film, and this song has given a little glimpse of his character from the movie.

Sudheer Babu looks strikingly handsome in the song, in a pair of jeans and a t-shirt, with a jacket thrown over it, adding more style to his outfit. Actor Nivetha Thomas, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in her traditional look. The actor is seen wearing a solid colour saree, pairing it with a red blouse. She completes her look with a pair of beads necklace, wearing a small bindi, that makes her look beautiful.

Nani’s movie V follows the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. Just when everything seems to be perfect, his life turns upside down when a killer puts up a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain.

