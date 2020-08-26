Nani And Sudheer Babu Tease A Thrilling Action-packed Chase With 'V' The Movie Trailer

V has been one of the most anticipated films of the Telegu film industry. The makers recently released the trailer for the film that has been creating much anticipation among viewers. Read more to know about V the movie.

Also Read | Nani And Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' To Release On Amazon Prime Video In September?

Also Read | Nani Clarifies Rumours Hinting At Him Playing A Bipolar Character In 'Tuck Jagadish'

V the movie starring Nani and Sudheer Babu trailer:

The makers certainly launched an action-packed trailer for their upcoming action thriller. The leading stars, Nani and Sudheer Babu are seen paying the role of Vikramaditya, a “psycho” and SP Vivek Krishna respectively. The trailer gives viewers an idea of the iconic cat and mouse chase of a criminal and a policeman. The trailer starts with Nani delivering a powerful dialogue in Telegu which translates to “whatever I do has to be entertaining. That’s my policy”. He has also delivered a number of lines referring to performance and the expectation for V the movie trailer.

He also referred to the viewers and added some lines like, “No one should say it did not match up to its expectation”. Sai Thaman seems to have aced his job of making the background score for the film as V the movie trailer’s sound effects seem to be in perfect sync with the well-shot frames of the trailer. The plot seems to be like any other action thriller but with a small hint of actors breaking the third wall by directly talking to the audience. The fans have been excited to watch the film and have been sharing their thoughts about the trailer. Here are some fan reactions about V the movie’s trailer.

Also Read | Nani Teases A Big Announcement About His Next Film 'V'; Hints At An OTT Release

Wohhhh LET THE FUN BEGIN 💥

120K likes in 178 Mins 🙌#VTrailerOnPrime #VTrailer

Tier 2 King @NameisNani 💥 pic.twitter.com/slCo2yknCR — Karthik Mca (@Nameiskarthik01) August 26, 2020

More about Nani's V the movie

V is an upcoming action thriller that has been written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The movie was supposed to be released on March 25, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have now finalised to release the film on popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime. Apart from the two talented leads of the film, Nani and Sudheer Babu, the movie also has some popular stars as supporting actors. They include names like Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala. The movie is scheduled to release on September 5, 2020, on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | Nani's Upcoming Thriller 'V' Heads For A Digital Release On Amazon Prime

Also Read | Nani Likely To Hire Preview Theatre For His Upcoming Action Movie 'V': Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.