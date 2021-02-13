Nani Unveils First Single From Movie 'Tuck Jagadish'; Fans Call It 'another Level'

Tuck Jagadish is an upcoming Telugu drama film directed by Shiva Nirvana and bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The film stars Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The film's music is composed by S. Thaman, whereas cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella and editing done by Prawin Pudi. The film is slated to release on 16 April 2021, during the week of the South Indian festival Ugadi.

Also Read: Nani Wishes Reel Bro Jagapathi Babu On His Birthday With A New Still From 'Tuck Jagadish'

Nani Releases First Song of Tuck Jagadish

Nani took to his Twitter space to announce the release of the first single from his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish. The song called 'Inkosaari Inkosaari' The actor unveiled the lyrical video of the song. The actual and official music video of the Tuck Jagadish songs are yet to release. Along with the video, Nani wrote, "First single from #TuckJagadish is here #InkosaariInkosaari analsindhe :)) REPEAT MODE ON." Check out Nani's tweet below:

Also Read: Nani Unveils Still Of New Single From 'Tuck Jagadish'; Announces Release Date & Time

Nani's fans were quick to listen to the new song and shared their love for the song through their respective social media handles. One user wrote, "this song is on some other level" while another tweeted, "Super Song and excellent lyrics." Read some of the fan tweets below:

Anna song matram vere level.. ❣🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/QS3U41wCye — NameisRevanth (@REVANTHYALLAMA1) February 13, 2021

Wowwwwwwww super song asalu excellent lyrics👏👏 @shreyaghoshal voice Asusually👌👌👌 @NameisNani looking damnnn cuteeee😘😘😘😘😘 @riturv looking beautiful😍😍@MusicThaman music👌👌👌

Finally mallosari mallosari vinali ani anpistune undi❤❤ — ❤❤RIZWANA - NANI❤❤ (@RizwanaNani) February 13, 2021

Wonderful Soothing Song🎶🎙️😇🎧🔥🔥❣️❣️ Thaman Anna✨✨

Natural Star ⭐ back in MCA Look😎🙈🥰🥰🥰

Shreya Ghoshal Mam: Mesmerizing voice❤️ & Kaalabhairava Sir🤩 Rocked 🎙️🔥🔥#tuckjagadishmusic #TuckJagdish 🤍#InkosaariInkosaari ❤️ — Suyasha Rath (@RathSuyasha) February 13, 2021

Tuck Jagdish Songs

The first song from the movie is titled 'Inkosaari Inkosaari.' The song is a romantic number featuring the movie leads Nani and Ritu Varma. The lyrical video displays some scenic shots from the actual music video which is yet to be released. The video starts with Nani picking up Ritu Varma and going on a bike ride. Shreya Ghosal and Kaala Bhairava have given their vocals to the song. Music director, S. Naman was roped in to compose the music for the film and this will be the first time Nani and S.Naman will be working together. Watch the lyrical video of Inkosaari Inkosaari right here:

Also Read: Nani Celebrates Sankranthi With Family, Wishes Fans A 'Happy Sankranthi'

On the work front, Nani aka Ghanta Naveen Babu's performance in the 2019 movie Jersey is regarded as one of the "100 Greatest Performances of the Decade" by Film Companion. He was last seen in the movie V as the antagonist. V is the 25th movie of Nani and it is also the first movie which shows him in a negative role. On the other hand, Ritu Varma was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal alongside Dulquer Salmaan which went on to become a box-office success. Tuck Jagadish marks the second collaboration between Nani and Ritu Varma after 2015's Yevade Subramanyam.

Also Read: Jagapathi Babu's Look From 'Madhagaja' Released On His Birthday, To Play The Antagonist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.