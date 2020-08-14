Nani And Sudheer Babu Starrer 'V' To Release On Amazon Prime Video In September?

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V might release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. According to a report published on LetsOTT.com, the makers of the Nani starrer have struck a deal with the streaming platform to release the movie exclusively online. The film was initially slated to release in theatres during Ugadi 2020. However, the uncertainty over the reopening of theatres reportedly forced the makers to release the film online.

Nani and Sudheer Babu's V to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. According to the online portal LetsOTT.com's recent report, the Telugu film will premiere in the first week of September. The makers of the upcomer are yet to make an official announcement regarding the digital release of the upcomer.

Details about V

V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates the tale of a police officer, who is in search for a murderer. The Nani starrer is written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. A few months ago, the makers of the upcomer released a short teaser of the film. The teaser has crossed more than 11 million views online and managed to intrigue the moviegoers.

The Nani starrer is produced by Lakshman, Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy, and Sireesh under their respective production banners. The music for the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. Meanwhile, PG Vinda will be cranking the camera for the upcomer.

Movies releasing on OTT platforms

Besides V, several films have directly released on different OTT platforms. Movies like Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin, Shraddha Srinath's Krishna and His Leela, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sufiyum Sujatayum, among others have released on various streaming platforms. All of the above-mentioned movies released to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

