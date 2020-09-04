Nani's 'V' Set To Release On Amazon Prime, Take A Look At The Actor's Biography

Nani's V is all set to make an OTT platform release on Amazon Prime. The film will premiere on September 5, Saturday. Nani's V and his first film, both are directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The southern superstar Naveen Babu Ghanta aka Nani made his debut in the year 2008 with Ashta Chamma. Since then the actor has churned out several superhit films. Take a look at the bio piece of Nani.

Nani's movies

After his debut as Rambabu (Mahesh) in Ashta Chamma, the actor went to do some commercially successful films. He starred in superhit films like Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, and Jersey. Nani has also appeared in television shows. He hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 in the year 2018.

The actor made a guest contestant appearance in television game show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Season 2 and Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Season 4. He also appeared on Extra Jabardasth's 100th episode as a Special Guest. Apart from acting, Nani had also worked as ‘clap director’ alongside Bapu in his film Radha Gopalam. He has also tried his foot in radio jockey job, scriptwriting. In the year 2013, Nani had bankrolled his first production D for Dopidi. The film went to become a commercial success at the box office. Later, after five years he produced his second venture, Awe, under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema. This was also a critical and commercial success.

Nani's net worth

Nani's films like Bala Bala Magodivoi Egga & Nanu Local were box office hits. As per reports by trendcelebsnow.com, the net worth of the south superstar Nani is between Rs 7 crores to over Rs 37 crores. According to stats by Celebwoods.com, the portal reported that Nani charges around Rs 6 crores for each film. The actor has been the brand ambassador for several companies in the past.

Nani's personal life

Nani was born on February 24, 1984. The 36-year-old actor grew up in Hyderabad, Telangana. He completed his schooling from St. Alphonsa's High School, followed by his junior college in Narayana Junior College, S.R Nagar. He later completed his graduation from Wesley's. Nani is currently married to Anjana Yelavarthy. The pair got married in 2012, after five years of relationship. In 2017, the couple was blessed with a baby boy.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

