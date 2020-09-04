Nivetha Thomas On Her Close Bond With Nani: 'He Is Just Like A Family Member'

Nivetha Thomas, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, spoke candidly about the type of relationship she shares with her V co-star Nani. The actor spoke about how it is working with him and how it felt to be back with him working on another film. Nivetha Thomas and Nani in the past have worked in films like Gentleman and Ninnu Kori. The duo was praised for their chemistry and thus, fans are equally excited to watch them back on screen with the digital release of V on Amazon Prime. Thus, the actor spoke about how it was to be back with him for a movie.

Nivetha Thomas speaks about the relationship she shares with Nani

Nivetha Thomas said that working on the film V was an amazing experience for her. She added that she felt as if she was getting back with a group of people who felt very much like a family to her. Further on, she mentioned that in the past she has worked with the team, and thus, it was an easy decision for her to say yes to V. Speaking further about the relationship she shared with Nani, the actor said that the two share an extremely good bond.

During the interaction, she described it as a 'conformable' professional relationship. Nivetha Thomas said that she can talk to Nani about things beyond films and thus, they often give an opinion on each other’s work. She especially mentioned that she personally likes his approach towards his work and film choices in general. She also stated in the interview that she likes his take on the characters that he plays in the films. She continued to say that both she and Nani share similarities and they help to get the best out of each other. She then went on to call him a family member and said that his family members too are very chilled out. She said that often, she feels that she has a home in Hyderabad. She pointed out that she has an even better friend in Nani’s son, Arjun. Fans of the duo are excited to watch them share screen space once again and thus the buzz for the movie V is tremendous, according to the portal.

