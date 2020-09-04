Nani's 'V' Movie's Release Date Holds A Great Significance In The Actor's Life; Read More

South actor Nani’s upcoming Telugu movie V has been anticipated by fans ever since the release of its trailer. Helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the thriller flick is all set for its release on September 5. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nani spilt beans on his connection with the release date of V.

During the interaction, the superstar revealed that he enjoys watching ‘gripping action-thriller’ and V is going to be one such movie that will aptly deliver ‘thrills’ with its ‘drama and fast-paced action’. He also revealed the ‘cat-and-mouse’ game between him and Sudheer Babu is what initially caught his attention and inspired him to say yes to the project. He then went on to unveil his deepest connection with the release date of V.

Commenting on it, Nani revealed that the day of the grand premiere of V also will mark the completion of his 25th year in the film fraternity. Talking about the same, he expressed that he could not have wished for a bigger tribute to his fans and followers by releasing V on the auspicious occasion. Releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, the movie will be available to watch in more than 200 countries.

Nani’s 'V' Plot

The plot of the film essays the life story of a mysterious man namely ‘V’, who in vengeance seeks revenge for the murder of his wife. Along with it, he is being chased by a determined cop. Not only this but in his stellar career that spans 25 years, this is the first time that Nani will play the antagonist. With the anticipation at its peak, the makers previously released a romantic number from the film.

Sung by Shreya Goshal, Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kulkarni, Vasthunna Vachestunna aptly depicts the love tale of the protagonist Sudheer Babu & his onscreen lady love Nivetha Thomas. The trailer of Nani showcased the cut-throat chase of a criminal and a cop. It begins with Nani’s resilient dialogue and keeps viewers hooked with its splendid action.

