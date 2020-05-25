'Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru' Director Karthick Naren Says 'Naragasooran' Will Hit Marquee Soon

Karthick Naren, who made his Kollywood debut with Rahman starrer Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, in a recent social media post, revealed that his long-stalled movie Naragasooran would release soon. Sharing a dialogue from Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director disclosed that the film might hit the marquee soon. He wrote: "Naragasooran WILL release but: "That part is a little dramatic"." (sic)

Karthick Naren's latest release Mafia: Chapter 1 could not garner the expected response in the theatres. The movie narrated the tale of a narcotics officer and a drug lord. Released this year, the film could not meet the expectations of his debut movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, which was a massive hit.

All about Naragasooran

The movie, starring Arvind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Shriya Saran in the lead was expected to be Karthick's second film after Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. However, due to multiple reasons, Naragasooran never saw the light of the day. Last year, several media reports confirmed that the movie was slated to release in March 2020, however, the on-going lockdown has reportedly forced the makers to push the release of Naragasooran further. With Karthick Naren's latest revelation it is sure the movie will release soon after lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karthick Naren has been signed for Dhanush's upcoming movie. The movie, tentatively titled D43, is currently in pre-production. Though nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, however, the makers released an announcement poster in February 2020.

Extremely happy to join hands with Dhanush sir & @SathyaJyothi_ films for #D43 .. Really kicked about this one. A @gvprakash musical :) https://t.co/dbkx39WVct — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) February 2, 2020

Reportedly, the makers have signed Malayalam screenwriters Suhas and Sharafu of Varathan and Virus fame to develop the script. The Karthick Naren directorial will go on floors only after the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in GV Prakash to compose the music for the upcomer. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by T. G. Thyagarajan and G. Saravanan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films. Interestingly, the makers produced Dhanush's previous release Pattas with R. S. Durai Senthilkumar.

