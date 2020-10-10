Movierulz Leaks 'Gandi Baat' Season 5 After Its OTT Release

Movierulz is an illegal content site that leaks pirated films and videos on its Torrent website. The notorious website has struck once again for a recent series. This time Movierulz has made Gandi Baat season 5 download available on their site. The show’s fifth consecutive season has been uploaded by the site and it is not the correct way to stream. Gandi Baat season 5 full series download through Movierulz is illegal and only correct means of streaming must be used. The correct way to watch the show is ALTBalaji or ZEE5 applications and websites.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Tamil Movie 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Starring Vijay Sethupathi For Download

ALTBalaji or ZEE5 is available on basic subscription and any viewer above the age of 18 years can watch the series. ALTBalaji or ZEE5 is yet to comment on the situation or take any action on the matter. It is suggested to the viewers that they watch the show through the aforementioned sources only.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Aashram' Web Series For Download On Its Website

Gandi Baat Season 5 review

Gandi Baat Season 5 received mixed reviews from viewers as per a report in Zoom Tv. Gandi Baat is a web series which is directed by Sachin Mohite. The adult-rated drama released first on the application on October 8, 2020. The erotic story is based on a rural town in India. There are different storylines running parallel, covering deep secrets of rural men and women. Some even resort to crime to fulfil their desires. The story has different cast members as per the episodes.

Some of the cast of Gandi Baat season 5 and older seasons are as follows-

Neetha Shetty is essaying the role of Gunja

Rohit Chaudhary is essaying the role of Naamvar

Lovely Sharma is essaying the role of Kajari

Naveen Pandita is essaying the role of Pradeep

Mrinalini Tyagi is essaying the role of Chakor

Ripraj Chauhan is essaying the role of Jeeva

Amika Shail is essaying the role of Priyanka

Farmaan Haider is essaying the role of Santosh

Sudhir is essaying the role of Pintu in Gandi Baat season 5

Ankit Bhatia is essaying the role of Dev

The government on a hunt for illegal piracy-related activities of Movierulz

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to the increased usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Bahut Hua Samman' Web Series After Its OTT Release

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Expiry Date' Season 1 For Download On Its Illegal Website

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.