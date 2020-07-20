Natasa Stankovic Wishes Beau Hardik Pandya's Mother Nalini Pandya In The Cutest Way

Bigg Boss fame and soon to be mother Natasa Stankovic is all set to welcome her firstborn with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The power couple is known to dish out adorable pictures with each other on their social media handles. Fans also like to see their PDA on social media. Recently, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram account and wished her beau, Hardik Pandya's mother on her birthday. Here is how the mommy to be wished Hardik Pandya’s mother on her special day.

Natasa Stankovic's birthday wish for Hardik Pandya's mother

Natasa Stankovic wished Hardik Pandya’s mother in the cutest way possible. She posted a selfie with Hardik Pandya’s mother and also posted a sweet message for Nalini Pandya’s birthday. She tagged Hardik Pandya's mother and captioned the picture as “Happy happy bday @pandyanalini3 🤗❤️💋 love you”. In the picture shared by Natasa Stankovic, she looked lovely in a turquoise dress. Here is a look at the birthday wish by Natasa Stankovic for Hardik Pandya’s mother.

Dressed in their best, the duo had a cute smile on their face as they posed for the selfie. As soon as she posted the lovely wish for Hardik Pandya’s mother, a lot of netizens flooded the comments section of the post with birthday wishes for Nalini Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are known for their PDA on social media. The couple recently took to their social media handles and shared several pictures from Natasa Stankovic’s recent maternity shoot. Recently, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram and shared another picture with beau Hardik Pandya. She captioned the picture as, “You complete me ❣️” and tagged Hardik Pandya in the post. She further went on to tag the celebrity photographer, Rahul Janghiani and other people involved in the maternity shoot in the caption. Here is a look at Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s recent pictures from her maternity shoot.

Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya made their relationship official on New Year's eve. They announced their engagement a day later. After four months of this announcement, the couple took the internet by storm by announcing Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy. There were rounds on the internet that the couple has tied the knot during the lockdown. However, none of them has commented on the same.

