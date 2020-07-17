Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's Picture With Their Pets Is Complete 'family Goals'

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared an adorable picture with his wife Natasa StankoviÄ‡ that has been making rounds on the internet. The picture of the duo shows them giving family goals and it is truly unmissable. Fans are sure going to be awe-struck seeing this picture.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya can be seen chilling with Natasa who is lying down showing off her baby bump as rests her head on Hardik’s lap and not forgetting their adorable furry friends. Hardik can be seen sporting an all-black outfit that consisted of a t-shirt and a pant. He also completed his look with a silver chain. Natasa, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white pleated dress. She completed her look with a curly hairdo and statement earrings. Along with the picture, the cricketer wrote, “Family”. Check out the picture below.

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to laud the duo with heaps of praise. One of the fans wrote, “stunning” and the other one wrote, “adorable". The post also received several likes and apart from fans, several friends of the cricketer also left sweet comments on the post. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Hardik and Natasa also go on to share several adorable pictures. Right from showing off her baby bump to posing in some cute lovey-dovey pics. Earlier to this picture, Hardik also went on to share a selfie with Natasa where they are all smiles to the camera as they are sitting in the car. Hardik can be seen sporting a printed blue t-shirt and paired the look with rectangular spectacles. Natasa can be seen sporting a black and white dotted top with puffy sleeves. She also opted for a messy hairdo. Check out the picture below.

On May 31, Hardik had announced the 'good news' about his wife’s pregnancy through Instagram as he shared a picture of her showing off the baby bump. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better ðŸ˜Š Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.” Check out the picture below.

