Naveen Chandra's Web Film 'Bhanumathi Ramakrishna' Undergoes Title Change Before Release

Debutant director Srikanth Nagothi's maiden directorial venture which was titled Bhanumathi Ramakrishna released today on July 3 on the OTT platform, Aha. The romantic-comedy stars Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra in the lead roles. However, the film has been making headlines because of its title which coincided with the name of veteran actor Bhanumathi Ramakrishna.

'Bhanumathi Ramakrishna' undergoes a title change

Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is a veteran actor who passed away in 2005 and was fondly called the first female superstar of Telugu cinema. The actor's son, Bharani R. Paluval had filed a complaint against the makers of the romantic comedy, a month ago. In his petition, he stated that the makers have used his mother's name without his consent. Bharani's petition was heard at the Madras High Court recently.

In their defense, the makers of the film stated that the story of Bhanumathi Ramakrishna has nothing to do with the veteran actor or her career. However, after hearing both the concerned parties, the judges came to a decision and ordered the makers of the web film to make a slight change and insert an ampersand in the middle of the two words of their title. They also asked them to add a disclaimer that the film is not a biopic of the yesteryear's legendary Telugu actor. Thus, the makers agreed to the judgment and from now on, the film which was earlier titled Bhanumathi Ramakrishna will be called 'Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna'.

In an interview with a daily, the film presenter, Sharrath Marar stated that they were all set to release the film as Bhanumathi Ramakrishna on July 3, on Aha. However, due to a minor conflict, they had to change their title to Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna. Marar concluded saying it was done with due respect to the late legendary actor and not to hurt anyone's sentiments.

The director Srikanth Nagothi and the producers have officially changed the title of the film. The trailer of the Telugu film was released yesterday by the makers and the web film premiered on Aha today, i.e July 3, 2020. Talking about the plot of the film, it is a romantic story that will revolve around the lives of two people who are in their thirties.

Check out the trailer of Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna below:

