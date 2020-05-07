Vijay Deverakonda Says Telugu Film Industry Is Ready To Take A Stand Against Fake News

Telugu film industry has decided to take serious action on fake news. Reportedly, the problem began when Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was accused of missing funds that were raised by Vijay Deverakonda's foundation. Vijay Deverakonda rubbished the rumour with a video where he mentioned the name of some media portal and some other news portals, claiming that they publish fake scurrilous news. Soon after his video, a prominent face from the Telugu Industry Mahesh Babu joined hands with Vijay Deverakonda to end fake journalism.

Here is what Vijay Deverakonda said

In an interview with a media publication, Vijay spoke about the need for Telugu film industry to take a stand against defamatory writing. On being asked why the entertainment industry does not take a strong stand against scurrilous writing, Vijay said that the people from the entertainment industry have been patient and do not want to waste energy on negative people. He added that each and everyone in the Telugu film industry has been a victim of fake news.

Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that since he uploaded the video, several actors, directors and producers called him up passionately. Vijay Deverakonda said that the voices of the people who were hurt for a long time were finally heard. Vijay Deverakonda believes that everything that has been bottled up for so long has come out and now it was the right time to take action on the fake news.

When Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he has been a victim of scurrilous writing, Vijay said that he cannot even count the number of times when he let it go because of his decency or laziness. On being asked if he was suing the offending portals, Vijay said that it is being looked into now. Talking about the outrage in the Telugu industry against fake news, Vijay said that the Telugu industry is ready and everyone is taking a stand now. Vijay Deverakonda believes that the people in the industry will not sit quietly any more.

Adding further, Vijay Deverakonda said that we need to clean up the environment we work in. He mentioned that the biggest worrying factor is that the journalists are being forces to lower their standards to survive in a market flooded with clickbait news. He believes that in the end, everything is a business and everyone needs money to keep their business concerns going. Vijay Deverakonda concluded by saying that this needs to stop now, and collectively as a society, we need to make it stop.

