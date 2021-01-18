'Navra Maza Navsacha' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

The story of the popular Marathi film Navra Maza Navsacha revolves around the struggle of a married couple and the challenges they have to face on the journey of fulfilling a vow. The film was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and got released in the year 2004. With quite a few twists and turns in the plot, the film sees a number of intense scenes by the actors. Navra Maza Navsacha cast includes a number of versatile actors that have played prominent roles in the film. Let us have a look at the cast of Navra Maza Navsacha.

Navra Maza Navsach cast

Sachin Pilgaonkar as Vakratund

Sachin Pilgaonkar has played the lead role in the cast of Navra Maza Navsacha, as Vakratund. His role is that of an artist, who has married his wife against the wishes of her parents. Sachin Pilgaonkar is one of the most popular faces in the Marathi film industry, having worked in a number of popular films. He has also appeared in a few television shows.

Supriya Pilgaonkar as Bhakti

Supriya Pilgaonkar has played another lead role in the Navra Maza Navsacha. She has played Bhakti, the wife of Vakratund, who sees the struggle with her husband. Supriya Pilgaonkar is arguably the most popular face among the film’s cast. She has worked in a number of popular films, including Deewane Huye Paagal, Awara Paagal Deewana, Bluffmaster! And many more.

Ashok Saraf as Bus Conductor Lalu

Ashok Saraf is another veteran actor in the movie, having played the role of Lalu, another one of prominent Navra Maza Navsacha characters. He has played comic roles in many popular films, which includes Singham, Dhamaal, Jodi No.1 and many more. He has also appeared in a handful of television shows.

Ali Asgar as Film Director

Ali Asgar is a popular face in the world of comedy. He also had a brief role in this film. His work in the film and television industry has been recognised by many. He is most popularly seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from that, he has worked in a number of films and TV shows including Tees Maar Khan, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal and many more.

