Nayanthara's Relatable TikTok Fail Is Just The Dose Of Humour You Need Today

One of Nayanthara’s fun dance videos recently surfaced on various social media platforms. The video features the South Indian beauty dancing to her super hit song, Raaka Raaka. However, the fun element in the video is how the dance routine ends up not-so-coordinated.

Nayanthara’s fun dance video

A fun video of Nayanthara has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, she can be seen making a TikTok video with two other people. Nayanthara can be seen dancing in the video wearing a floral saree which is a combination of black and red. She has also added a black buttoned jacket to the look. The video takes off with Nayanthara walking alone and later being joined by two men wearing hats. The trio then starts grooving to the song Raaka Raaka from the film Baabu Bangaaram. They stop at a point and Nayanthara stays to high-five the two people on her sides. However, the person to her left is not ready due to which the TikTok fail turns into a laugh riot. They can be seen having a candid moment before they give the video another shot. Have a look at the video here.

Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

Nayanthara is all set to be seen in a romantic film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film is being written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It also stars actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles. However, there have been reports about Samantha dropping out of the film due to some personal reasons. The makers of the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal did not confirm the news yet. The film does not have an official release date but is expected to hit theatres towards the end of 2020.

