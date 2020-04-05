Harbhajan Singh Pledges To Distribute Rations To 5000 Jalandhar Families Amid Coronavirus

Harbhajan Singh has come forward for a noble cause in order to help people fight the global pandemic. After his seniors and current Indian team-mates including the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, etc. even Bhajji and his better half Geeta Basra have come to help people during the need of the hour.

'I pledge to distribute ration': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to Twitter, the veteran off-spinner and his spouse Geeta Basra have pledged to distribute ration to 5000 families from Sunday onwards. The 2011 World Cup winner has mentioned that the ration will be distributed to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar who are struggling to feed their families during this difficult time. He also assured that he will continue to help and support their fellow citizens in whichever way they can to lessen the burden of their struggle.

Satnam waheguru.. bas Himmat hosla dena 🙏🙏 @Geeta_Basra and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families from today 🙏🙏 May waheguru bless us all pic.twitter.com/s8PDS9yet1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 5, 2020

Coming back to cricket, Harbhajan was all set to play IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear.

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their part in IPL 2020.

However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

