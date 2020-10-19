Nayanthara Signs Her Next Malayalam Movie Alongside Kunchacko Boban, First Look Poster Out

Actor Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban will be uniting for the first time for debutant Appu Bhattathiri's Nizhal. The first look poster of the forthcoming movie was released by actor Fahadh Faasil online. Sharing the poster, Fahadh Faasil wrote, "Unveiling the first look title poster of #Nizhal starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara! Best wishes to the entire team!!". (sic) Nizhal is bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Abhijith Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T P, and Ginesh Jose under their production banner.

Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban's Nizhal to release in 2021

The Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban starrer is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon. The movie will hit the marquee in 2021. Nizhal written by debutant S Sanjeev is a thriller. Deepak Menon of Maradona (2018) will be handling the camera, while director Appu Bhattathiri and Arunlal S P will be taking care of the editing. Sooraj S Kurup will be composing the music for the film.

What's next for Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban on work front?

Nayanthara has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sehupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, will hit the silver screen soon.

Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan, Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, among others in her kitty. While Netrikkan is touted to be a thriller, Annaatthe is a family drama that narrates the tale of a brother and a sister. Both the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban has an array of movies in the pipeline. Kunchacko Boban will be next seen in Kamal K M's Pada. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, and Joju George in the lead, also features actors like Dileesh Pothan, among others in a prominent role. The film is currently in post-production.

